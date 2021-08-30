Morgan Stanley Boosts Stock Holdings in Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 425,312 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.06% of Alimera Sciences worth $4,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Alimera Sciences by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 16,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 7,878 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alimera Sciences by 57.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 7,966 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in Alimera Sciences during the first quarter worth $367,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alimera Sciences in the first quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alimera Sciences in the first quarter worth $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Alimera Sciences alerts:

ALIM stock opened at $6.52 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.20. Alimera Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.82 and a fifty-two week high of $12.25. The company has a market cap of $45.14 million, a P/E ratio of 65.21 and a beta of 1.69.

ALIM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on shares of Alimera Sciences from $16.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alimera Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Alimera Sciences from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

Alimera Sciences Company Profile

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and could lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye.

Recommended Story: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Alimera Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimera Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.