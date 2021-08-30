ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Stake Increased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,057 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.29% of ACM Research worth $4,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 11.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,442,000 after purchasing an additional 9,260 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 38.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,017,641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $82,216,000 after purchasing an additional 281,723 shares in the last quarter. NS Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ACM Research in the first quarter valued at $6,988,000. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACM Research in the first quarter valued at $326,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 619.7% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 215,929 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,445,000 after purchasing an additional 185,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.08, for a total transaction of $410,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Yinan Xiang sold 30,000 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.11, for a total value of $2,583,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,371 shares of company stock worth $8,554,845 over the last three months. Company insiders own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ACM Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on ACM Research from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. ACM Research presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACMR opened at $87.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. ACM Research, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.03 and a 1 year high of $144.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.48 and a beta of 0.76.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). ACM Research had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 15.30%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACM Research Profile

ACM Research, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield.

