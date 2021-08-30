Morgan Stanley Raises Stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) by 32.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,221,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 297,174 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.76% of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals worth $3,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Armistice Capital LLC increased its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 10,700,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,000 shares during the last quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $644,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 639,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 29,627 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,995,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,525,000 after acquiring an additional 361,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 150.5% in the 1st quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 11,686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 7,020 shares during the last quarter. 58.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SPPI opened at $2.38 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.14. The stock has a market cap of $390.49 million, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 2.21. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $5.24.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). On average, analysts predict that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SPPI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

In related news, Director Seth H. Z. Fischer sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.24, for a total value of $50,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,334.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,735 shares of company stock worth $86,828. 4.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of pipeline of late-stage clinical and commercial products. It operates through the following brands: FOLOTYN, ZEVALIN, MARQIBO, BELEODAQ and EVOMELA. The company was founded in December 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

