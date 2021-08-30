Morgan Stanley Has $4.22 Million Position in Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) by 140.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,549 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,443 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.29% of Establishment Labs worth $4,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ESTA. CWM LLC raised its stake in Establishment Labs by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 139,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,716,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Establishment Labs in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Establishment Labs by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Establishment Labs in the 1st quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Establishment Labs in the 1st quarter worth about $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Establishment Labs alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on ESTA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Establishment Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Establishment Labs in a report on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$90.00 target price on shares of Establishment Labs in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Establishment Labs from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Establishment Labs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.60.

In related news, Director Dennis E. Condon sold 9,000 shares of Establishment Labs stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total transaction of $711,090.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $711,090. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Lisa Gersh sold 18,000 shares of Establishment Labs stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.56, for a total transaction of $1,270,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $705,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 13.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Establishment Labs stock opened at $72.47 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.77 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.22. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.50 and a 1 year high of $88.66.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $31.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.50 million. Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 19.78% and a negative return on equity of 29.92%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

Establishment Labs Company Profile

Establishment Labs Holdings, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of silicone breast implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific and Middle East, and Other. The firm’s products include Motiva Implants, Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, Divina, and Puregraft.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Establishment Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Establishment Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.