Morgan Stanley Increases Stock Holdings in CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) by 287.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,467,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,089,214 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in CTI BioPharma were worth $4,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 133.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 5,693 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 5,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. 46.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CTIC. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on CTI BioPharma from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered CTI BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on CTI BioPharma in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.50 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on CTI BioPharma in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.42.

Shares of NASDAQ CTIC opened at $2.85 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.51. The company has a market cap of $265.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 0.71. CTI BioPharma Corp. has a twelve month low of $0.96 and a twelve month high of $4.13.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts expect that CTI BioPharma Corp. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development, acquisition and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

