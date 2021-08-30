Royal Bank of Canada Grows Stock Holdings in Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,947 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Orchid Island Capital were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 115,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 13,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 2,999 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 3,571 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. 37.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ORC opened at $5.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $630.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.57 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.11. Orchid Island Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $6.22.

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). As a group, analysts forecast that Orchid Island Capital, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.23%. Orchid Island Capital’s payout ratio is 65.00%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ORC. TheStreet cut shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

About Orchid Island Capital

Orchid Island Capital, Inc operates as a specialty finance company, which engages in investing in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS). Its portfolio consists of traditional pass-through Agency RMBS and structured Agency RMBS. The traditional pass-through Agency RMBS include mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations.

