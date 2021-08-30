Loop Capital Boosts salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Price Target to $265.00

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its price target boosted by Loop Capital from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital currently has a hold rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. KGI Securities raised salesforce.com from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $330.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, FBN Securities lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $298.92.

CRM opened at $266.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.15. The firm has a market cap of $246.81 billion, a PE ratio of 107.04, a P/E/G ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com has a 12 month low of $201.51 and a 12 month high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.76, for a total transaction of $1,121,268.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.60, for a total value of $1,183,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,900,466.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 637,781 shares of company stock valued at $156,736,560. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 35.8% in the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 163 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Marin lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 12,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.5% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,880 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.0% in the second quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,394 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.3% in the second quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

