Royal Bank of Canada Raises Holdings in Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) by 30.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Ryerson were worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ryerson during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Ryerson during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Ryerson by 21.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ryerson by 5.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 52,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Ryerson by 37.5% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RYI opened at $23.46 on Monday. Ryerson Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.24 and a fifty-two week high of $25.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $902.62 million, a P/E ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter. Ryerson had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 34.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ryerson Holding Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Ryerson’s payout ratio is currently -400.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryerson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

In related news, CAO Molly D. Kannan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $112,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ryerson Holding Corp. engages in the processing and distribution of industrial metals. It processes and distributes products in stainless steel, aluminum carbon steel and alloy steels and a limited line of nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms. The firm serves end-markets including oil and gas, industrial equipment, transportation equipment, heavy equipment and electrical machinery; and also offers value-added processing and fabrication services such as sawing, slitting, blanking, cutting to length, leveling, flame cutting, laser cutting, edge trimming, edge rolling, roll forming, tube manufacturing, polishing, shearing, forming, stamping, punching, rolling shell plate to radius.

