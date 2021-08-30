Royal Bank of Canada Sells 8,338 Shares of Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its position in shares of Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) by 86.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,338 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Magellan Health were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Magellan Health in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Magellan Health by 122.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Magellan Health by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Magellan Health by 4,790.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Magellan Health in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Magellan Health stock opened at $94.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Magellan Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.35 and a fifty-two week high of $95.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.45. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.21.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.84). Magellan Health had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 1.69%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. Magellan Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Magellan Health, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Magellan Health Company Profile

Magellan Health, Inc engages in the business of healthcare management. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Pharmacy Management and Corporate. The Healthcare segment includes the Behavioral & Specialty Health reporting unit, which provides carve-out management services for behavioral health, employee assistance plans, and other areas of specialty healthcare.

