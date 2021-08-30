Royal Bank of Canada Increases Holdings in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) by 307.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in McGrath RentCorp were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,277,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,994,000 after buying an additional 309,807 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 565,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,573,000 after purchasing an additional 5,452 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 410,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,130,000 after purchasing an additional 33,776 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 399,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,201,000 after purchasing an additional 14,534 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 294,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,780,000 after purchasing an additional 23,319 shares during the period. 77.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of McGrath RentCorp stock opened at $70.11 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. McGrath RentCorp has a one year low of $55.04 and a one year high of $87.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.83%.

In other news, VP John Lieffrig sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.40, for a total transaction of $143,480.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,020.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th.

McGrath RentCorp engages in the provision of business-to-business rental services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex. The Mobile Modular segment operates for its modular building and portable storage. The TRS-RenTelco segment includes operations for its electronic test equipment.

