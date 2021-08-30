Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Stake in Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.09% of Barings Participation Investors worth $126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barings Participation Investors in the first quarter worth $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.45% of the company’s stock.

MPV stock opened at $13.79 on Monday. Barings Participation Investors has a 1-year low of $10.22 and a 1-year high of $14.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th.

About Barings Participation Investors

Barings Participation Investors is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below-investment grade, long-term corporate debt obligations which are directly purchased from its issuers.

