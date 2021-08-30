Royal Bank of Canada Buys 1,633 Shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) by 18.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,649 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Talos Energy were worth $129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TALO. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 115.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 34,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 18,537 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 1,976.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 268,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 255,606 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,324,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,990,000 after purchasing an additional 483,666 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 127,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 13,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 23,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 4,917 shares in the last quarter. 87.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 126,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $2,245,823.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 3,492,259 shares of company stock worth $59,979,605 over the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital raised their price target on Talos Energy from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. assumed coverage on Talos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Talos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Talos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Talos Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.60.

NYSE TALO opened at $12.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 3.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.68. Talos Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.39 and a fifty-two week high of $18.93.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $303.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.94 million. Talos Energy had a negative net margin of 82.72% and a negative return on equity of 10.97%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Talos Energy Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

