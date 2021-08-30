Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Holdings in VanEck Vectors Environmental Services ETF (NYSEARCA:EVX)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Environmental Services ETF (NYSEARCA:EVX) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.24% of VanEck Vectors Environmental Services ETF worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Environmental Services ETF by 119.3% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Environmental Services ETF by 162.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Environmental Services ETF by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EVX opened at $148.45 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $143.23. VanEck Vectors Environmental Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.00 and a fifty-two week high of $148.99.

Market Vectors Environmental Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the NYSE Arca Environmental Services Index (the Index). The Index is a modified equal dollar-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are involved in the management, removal and storage of consumer waste and industrial by-products and related environmental services.

