Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) COO Sells $4,120,921.20 in Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.64, for a total value of $4,120,921.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Michelle Zatlyn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 25th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total value of $4,123,587.60.

On Friday, July 9th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total value of $3,603,639.60.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total value of $3,625,970.70.

On Friday, June 25th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total value of $3,491,317.50.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total value of $3,440,989.20.

NET stock opened at $123.57 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -274.59 and a beta of 0.04. Cloudflare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.69 and a twelve month high of $127.70. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $113.55.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $152.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.22 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.61% and a negative net margin of 25.63%. On average, analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 4.2% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 4.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 54.5% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 1.5% in the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 10,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cloudflare by 94.6% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NET. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Cloudflare from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist boosted their price target on Cloudflare from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Argus boosted their price target on Cloudflare from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. BTIG Research lowered Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $111.97 to $105.52 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KGI Securities started coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cloudflare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.13.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

