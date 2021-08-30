FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) vs. Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Head to Head Survey

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) and Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) are both mid-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

Get FIGS alerts:

This table compares FIGS and Carter’s’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FIGS $263.11 million 24.13 $49.76 million N/A N/A Carter’s $3.02 billion 1.51 $109.72 million $4.16 24.91

Carter’s has higher revenue and earnings than FIGS.

Profitability

This table compares FIGS and Carter’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FIGS N/A N/A N/A Carter’s 9.95% 36.47% 10.66%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.1% of FIGS shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.5% of Carter’s shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of Carter’s shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for FIGS and Carter’s, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FIGS 0 2 9 0 2.82 Carter’s 0 1 3 0 2.75

FIGS currently has a consensus target price of $42.36, indicating a potential upside of 7.39%. Carter’s has a consensus target price of $115.25, indicating a potential upside of 11.20%. Given Carter’s’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Carter’s is more favorable than FIGS.

Summary

Carter’s beats FIGS on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

FIGS Company Profile

FIGS, Inc. operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app. FIGS, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter's, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's little baby basics, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International. Its Carter's products include babies and young children products, such as bodysuits, pants, dresses, knit sets, blankets, layette essentials, bibs, booties, sleep and play products, rompers, and jumpers; and OshKosh brand products comprise playclothes, such as denim apparel products with multiple wash treatments and coordinating garments, overalls, woven bottoms, knit tops, and bodysuits. The company also provides products for playtime, travel, mealtime, bathtime, and homegear, as well as kid's bags and diaper bags under the Skip Hop brand. In addition, it offers bedding, cribs, diaper bags, footwear, gift sets, hair accessories, jewelry, outerwear, paper goods, socks, shoes, swimwear, and toys. The company operates 19,800 wholesale locations, including department stores, national chain stores, and specialty stores. As of January 2, 2021, it operated 864 retail stores. The company also sells its products through eCommerce websites, carters.com, oshkoshbgosh.com, oshkosh.com, and skiphop.com, as well as other international wholesale accounts and licensees. Carter's, Inc. was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for FIGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.