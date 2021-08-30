Head-To-Head Review: FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) versus Emtec (OTCMKTS:ETEC)

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) and Emtec (OTCMKTS:ETEC) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.9% of FLEETCOR Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 5.7% of FLEETCOR Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 65.1% of Emtec shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares FLEETCOR Technologies and Emtec’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FLEETCOR Technologies 31.43% 29.53% 8.26% Emtec N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares FLEETCOR Technologies and Emtec’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FLEETCOR Technologies $2.39 billion 9.05 $704.22 million $10.70 24.47 Emtec N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

FLEETCOR Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Emtec.

Risk & Volatility

FLEETCOR Technologies has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Emtec has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for FLEETCOR Technologies and Emtec, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FLEETCOR Technologies 0 3 8 0 2.73 Emtec 0 0 0 0 N/A

FLEETCOR Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $315.89, suggesting a potential upside of 20.64%. Given FLEETCOR Technologies’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe FLEETCOR Technologies is more favorable than Emtec.

Summary

FLEETCOR Technologies beats Emtec on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F. Clarke in 1985 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Emtec Company Profile

Emtec Inc. operates as information technology consulting firm, which provides transformative digital solutions to world-class organizations. The company’s services include advisory, applications, analytic and infrastructure services. The Advisory services consists of prepare for the cloud, profitability and cost management, project management and change management. The Applications service consists of advisory, development, implementation and support of mission critical applications. It provides Customer Relationship Management, Enterprise Resource Planning, Enterprise Performance Management, collaboration, application development and testing, mobile design and development and application managed services. The Infrastructure services include end user computing, mobile device management, enterprise computing, service management, knowledge management, digital enterprise management; and service desk and ClearCARE Managed Support Services. The Analytics services offers BI Roadmap & Strategy, BI/Analytics Assessment, data governance, data visualization services, implementation services, analytics cloud enablement, custom EDW development and ClearCARE managed support services. The company was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Radnor, PA.

