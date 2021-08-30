BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $44.33 Million

Brokerages forecast that BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) will report $44.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for BioDelivery Sciences International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $45.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $42.80 million. BioDelivery Sciences International reported sales of $39.44 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioDelivery Sciences International will report full-year sales of $173.42 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $170.25 million to $174.96 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $212.46 million, with estimates ranging from $208.20 million to $222.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for BioDelivery Sciences International.

Get BioDelivery Sciences International alerts:

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. BioDelivery Sciences International had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 31.75%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from $7.00 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of BDSI stock opened at $3.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.68. BioDelivery Sciences International has a 1-year low of $3.04 and a 1-year high of $4.99.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BDSI. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in BioDelivery Sciences International in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BioDelivery Sciences International in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BioDelivery Sciences International in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in BioDelivery Sciences International in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 47,636.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,934 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 11,909 shares in the last quarter. 61.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BioDelivery Sciences International

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of new applications of approved therapeutics to address important unmet medical needs. Its products include Symproic and Belbuca. The company was founded on January 6, 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

Recommended Story: What is the G-20?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BioDelivery Sciences International (BDSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.