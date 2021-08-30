Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AHAC) CEO Acquires $15,225,000.00 in Stock

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AHAC) CEO Laura E. Niklason bought 1,522,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $15,225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ AHAC opened at $10.96 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.08. Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.12 and a 1 year high of $16.96.

Separately, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,644,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $178,000. Eversept Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,589,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

About Alpha Healthcare Acquisition

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

