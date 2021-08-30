Z Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Z Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 61,900 shares, a drop of 41.4% from the July 29th total of 105,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 205,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Z from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

OTCMKTS:YAHOY opened at $12.53 on Monday. Z has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $14.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.72. The company has a market cap of $30.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.77 and a beta of 0.93.

Z Holdings Corp. engages in the management of group companies and related operations. It operates through the following segments: Media and Commerce. The Media segment covers the advertisement related services that include search linked advertisement and display advertisement. The Commerce segment handles the commerce related services in Yahoo Auction!, Yahoo! Shopping, ASKUL Corp., and Yahoo! Premium.

