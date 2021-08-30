Short Interest in Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Rises By 55.6%

Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 55.6% from the July 29th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ZLNDY. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zalando in a report on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zalando in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zalando in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zalando in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zalando in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

ZLNDY stock opened at $55.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.67 and a beta of 1.48. Zalando has a 52 week low of $41.89 and a 52 week high of $62.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter. Zalando had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 16.15%. As a group, analysts predict that Zalando will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Zalando SE engages in the provision of online fashion and lifestyle platform. It offers shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Fashion Store, Offspring, and All Other Segments. The Fashion Store segment focuses on its main sales channels. The Offspring segment includes the sales channels Zelando Lounge, outlet stores, and overstock management.

