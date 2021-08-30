Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,055,100 shares, a drop of 41.0% from the July 29th total of 1,787,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10,551.0 days.

Several research firms have weighed in on WILLF. Exane BNP Paribas cut Demant A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Demant A/S in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WILLF opened at $55.90 on Monday. Demant A/S has a 52-week low of $29.25 and a 52-week high of $58.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.34.

Demant A/S develops, manufactures and sells products and equipment designed to aid the hearing and communication of individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment is further focused on following business areasHearing Aids, Hearing Care, Hearing Implants and Diagnostics, which provides Hearing Healthcare solutions involving manufacturing, servicing and sale of hearing aids and implants, as well as Diagnostics products and services.

