Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) Research Coverage Started at BTIG Research

BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Organogenesis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Organogenesis from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Organogenesis from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Organogenesis from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Organogenesis currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.80.

Shares of ORGO opened at $15.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.46 and a beta of 1.86. Organogenesis has a twelve month low of $3.36 and a twelve month high of $24.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.60.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. Organogenesis had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 51.16%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Organogenesis will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Organogenesis news, major shareholder Albert Erani sold 94,612 shares of Organogenesis stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total value of $1,527,037.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Michael W. Katz bought 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.55 per share, with a total value of $162,600.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 49,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $667,771.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 604,612 shares of company stock valued at $9,103,367 in the last ninety days. 57.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Organogenesis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 19.75% of the company’s stock.

About Organogenesis

Organogenesis Holdings, Inc is a regenerative medical company. It focuses on the development, manufacture and commercialization of product solutions for the advanced wound care, surgical and sports medicine markets. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Canton, MA.

