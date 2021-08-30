Comparing Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) & Compass (NYSE:COMP)

Compass (NYSE:COMP) and Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of Compass shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.7% of Perficient shares are held by institutional investors. 17.7% of Compass shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Perficient shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Compass and Perficient’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Compass $3.72 billion 1.69 -$270.20 million N/A N/A Perficient $612.13 million 6.24 $30.18 million $2.04 56.90

Perficient has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Compass.

Profitability

This table compares Compass and Perficient’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compass N/A N/A N/A Perficient 6.64% 20.43% 10.51%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Compass and Perficient, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Compass 0 2 7 0 2.78 Perficient 0 0 5 0 3.00

Compass currently has a consensus price target of $23.38, suggesting a potential upside of 46.74%. Perficient has a consensus price target of $118.20, suggesting a potential upside of 1.83%. Given Compass’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Compass is more favorable than Perficient.

Summary

Perficient beats Compass on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Compass Company Profile

Urban Compass, Inc., doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc. engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

