Comparing Logansport Financial (OTCMKTS:LOGN) & Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK)

Logansport Financial (OTCMKTS:LOGN) and Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Logansport Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.4% of Columbia Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.4% of Logansport Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Columbia Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Logansport Financial and Columbia Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Logansport Financial 39.44% N/A N/A Columbia Financial 25.94% 8.70% 0.99%

Volatility & Risk

Logansport Financial has a beta of 0.32, indicating that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Columbia Financial has a beta of 0.37, indicating that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Logansport Financial and Columbia Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Logansport Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Columbia Financial 0 1 1 0 2.50

Columbia Financial has a consensus price target of $16.25, indicating a potential downside of 10.91%. Given Columbia Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Columbia Financial is more favorable than Logansport Financial.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Logansport Financial and Columbia Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Logansport Financial $11.68 million 2.46 $3.91 million N/A N/A Columbia Financial $326.98 million 5.96 $57.60 million $0.57 32.00

Columbia Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Logansport Financial.

Summary

Columbia Financial beats Logansport Financial on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Logansport Financial Company Profile

Logansport Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Logansport Savings Bank. It provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. It offers services under the following categories: Personal Banking, Personal Lending and Business Banking. The company was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Logansport, IN.

Columbia Financial Company Profile

Columbia Financial, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional banking and other financial services. It offers personal and business banking, wealth management, and other banking services such as online banking, bills payment, and mobile check deposit. The company was founded in March 1997 and is headquartered in Fair Lawn, NJ.

