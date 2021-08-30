Financial Survey: Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA) & OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN)

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) and Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.2% of OpGen shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of OpGen shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for OpGen and Sera Prognostics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OpGen 0 0 2 0 3.00 Sera Prognostics 0 0 3 0 3.00

OpGen currently has a consensus target price of $5.50, suggesting a potential upside of 78.57%. Sera Prognostics has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 72.25%. Given OpGen’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe OpGen is more favorable than Sera Prognostics.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares OpGen and Sera Prognostics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OpGen $4.21 million 28.00 -$26.21 million ($1.61) -1.91 Sera Prognostics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sera Prognostics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than OpGen.

Profitability

This table compares OpGen and Sera Prognostics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OpGen -906.54% -99.01% -51.56% Sera Prognostics N/A N/A N/A

OpGen Company Profile

OpGen, Inc. is a precision medicine company harnessing the power of molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious disease. It also engages in the development of molecular information products and services for global healthcare settings. It also offers guidance to clinicians about life threatening infections, improve patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms (MDROs). The firms products include Unyvero, Acuitas AMR Gene Panel and Acuitas Lighthouse, and the ARES Technology Platform including ARESdb, using NGS technology and AI-powered bioinformatics solutions for antibiotic response prediction. The company was founded on January 22, 2001 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

Sera Prognostics Company Profile

Sera Prognostics Inc. is a women’s health diagnostics company. It focused on improving maternal and neonatal health by providing pregnancy biomarker information to doctors and patients. Sera Prognostics Inc. is based in SALT LAKE CITY.

