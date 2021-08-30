Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

OTCMKTS VNNVF opened at $72.97 on Monday. Vonovia has a fifty-two week low of $60.59 and a fifty-two week high of $74.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.36.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

