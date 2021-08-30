Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.17.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Axos Financial in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Axos Financial by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Axos Financial by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Axos Financial by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 8,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Axos Financial by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

AX opened at $49.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Axos Financial has a 12 month low of $21.27 and a 12 month high of $54.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.49. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.72.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. Axos Financial had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 16.91%. On average, research analysts predict that Axos Financial will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

