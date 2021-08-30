Cowen Raises Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target to $57.00

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its price target increased by Cowen from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Cowen currently has a market perform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on MRVL. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $67.50 to $69.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marvell Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Craig Hallum downgraded Marvell Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Marvell Technology has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.40.

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $61.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.54. Marvell Technology has a twelve month low of $35.30 and a twelve month high of $64.07. The stock has a market cap of $50.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.40% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Research analysts expect that Marvell Technology will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.57, for a total value of $1,071,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $535,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $3,908,100. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRVL. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

