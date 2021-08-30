UBS Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for CRH (NYSE:CRH)

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of CRH (NYSE:CRH) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

CRH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered CRH from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. upgraded CRH from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup upgraded CRH from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays set a $50.44 price target on CRH in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded CRH from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.64.

CRH stock opened at $53.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.70. CRH has a twelve month low of $33.57 and a twelve month high of $53.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.86 and a beta of 1.02.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in CRH by 38.6% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 811 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in CRH by 46.5% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 819 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in CRH by 2.7% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 11,975 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its stake in CRH by 6.4% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 5,660 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in CRH by 4.4% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,145 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.58% of the company’s stock.

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.

