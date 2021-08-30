DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) Short Interest Update

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a growth of 41.0% from the July 29th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NYSE:DBL opened at $19.80 on Monday. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund has a fifty-two week low of $18.51 and a fifty-two week high of $20.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.85.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 179,445 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,543,000 after purchasing an additional 7,622 shares in the last quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its stake in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,935,980 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,216,000 after acquiring an additional 139,530 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,498 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 29,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Company Profile

Doubleline Opportunistic Credit Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund or investment trust. The firm invests in debt securities and income-producing investments of any kind, including, without limitation, residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, the United States Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt and short-term investments.

