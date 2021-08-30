Short Interest in IBI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:IBIBF) Expands By 40.0%

IBI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:IBIBF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the July 29th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

OTCMKTS:IBIBF opened at $8.50 on Monday. IBI Group has a 1-year low of $4.64 and a 1-year high of $9.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.36.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IBIBF. TD Securities upped their target price on IBI Group from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Desjardins upped their price target on IBI Group from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on IBI Group from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.42.

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

