ENI (NYSE:E) versus Gulfport Energy (OTCMKTS:GPORQ) Critical Analysis

ENI (NYSE:E) and Gulfport Energy (OTCMKTS:GPORQ) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.0% of ENI shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Gulfport Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Gulfport Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

ENI has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gulfport Energy has a beta of 5.51, meaning that its stock price is 451% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for ENI and Gulfport Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ENI 2 5 8 0 2.40 Gulfport Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

ENI currently has a consensus target price of $70.00, suggesting a potential upside of 185.25%. Given ENI’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe ENI is more favorable than Gulfport Energy.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ENI and Gulfport Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ENI $51.34 billion 0.86 -$9.86 billion ($0.48) -51.13 Gulfport Energy $866.54 million 0.01 -$1.63 billion ($3.30) -0.01

Gulfport Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ENI. ENI is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gulfport Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares ENI and Gulfport Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ENI -0.19% 2.95% 1.00% Gulfport Energy -144.45% -93.72% -3.48%

Summary

ENI beats Gulfport Energy on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ENI

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities. The Exploration and Production segment engages in research, development and production of oil, condensates and natural gas, forestry conservation (REDD+) and CO2 capture and storage projects. The Global Gas and LNG Portfolio segment refers to the supply and sale of wholesale natural gas by pipeline, international transport and purchase and marketing of LNG, which includes gas trading activities finalized to hedging and stabilizing the trade margins, as well as optimizing the gas asset portfolio. The Refining & Marketing and Chemicals segment engages in supply, processing, distribution, and marketing of fuels and chemicals. The Eni Gas e uce, Power & Renewables segment engages in retail sales of gas, electricity and related services, production and wholesale sales of electricity from thermoelectric and renewable plants. The Corporate and Other Activities segment includes

About Gulfport Energy

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 205,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP covering an area of approximately 76,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Oklahoma. As of December 31, 2020, it had 2.6 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent of proved reserves; proved undeveloped reserves of 7 MMbbl of oil; and 923 Bcf of natural gas and 16 MMbbl of NGL. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. On November 13, 2020, Gulfport Energy Corporation, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

