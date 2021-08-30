Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target Raised to $345.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $320.00 to $345.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

ULTA has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $385.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $386.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$415.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Ulta Beauty has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $401.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $387.23 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $350.40. Ulta Beauty has a one year low of $200.50 and a one year high of $414.98. The firm has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a PE ratio of 45.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.70.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $2.00. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 4,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,625,700.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,265 shares in the company, valued at $3,431,589.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 81,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.58, for a total transaction of $26,587,839.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 97,169 shares in the company, valued at $31,636,283.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,821 shares of company stock worth $30,405,297. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

