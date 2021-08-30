B. Riley Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT)

B. Riley restated their buy rating on shares of MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) in a report published on Sunday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. B. Riley currently has a $45.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist raised their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MasterCraft Boat from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. MasterCraft Boat currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Shares of MCFT opened at $25.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $490.24 million, a PE ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 2.26. MasterCraft Boat has a twelve month low of $15.90 and a twelve month high of $33.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 1,364.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 157,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,128,000 after buying an additional 146,322 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat during the second quarter worth $3,322,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 109,216.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 6,553 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 14.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 99,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,609,000 after buying an additional 12,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 86.4% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 21,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 10,185 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of boats. It operates through the MasterCraft, NauticStar and Crest segments. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and produces boats under two product brands, MasterCraft and Aviar .

