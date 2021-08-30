B. Riley Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT)

B. Riley restated their buy rating on shares of MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) in a report published on Sunday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. B. Riley currently has a $45.00 price target on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist raised their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MasterCraft Boat from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. MasterCraft Boat currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.00.
Shares of MCFT opened at $25.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $490.24 million, a PE ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 2.26. MasterCraft Boat has a twelve month low of $15.90 and a twelve month high of $33.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.
About MasterCraft Boat
Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of boats. It operates through the MasterCraft, NauticStar and Crest segments. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and produces boats under two product brands, MasterCraft and Aviar .
Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds
Receive News & Ratings for MasterCraft Boat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasterCraft Boat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.