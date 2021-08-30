N-able (NYSE:NABL) Research Coverage Started at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of N-able (NYSE:NABL) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NABL. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of N-able in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of N-able in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:NABL opened at $13.78 on Thursday. N-able has a 12-month low of $11.66 and a 12-month high of $16.00.

N-Able Technologies International, Inc provides network monitoring and remote systems management software. The Company offer asset discovery, inventory management, monitoring, automation, antimalware, antispam, computer audit, antivirus, system back up and remote access solutions. N-Able is based in Wakefield, Massachusetts.

