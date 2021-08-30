NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Given New $104.00 Price Target at Raymond James

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from $100.00 to $104.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on NTAP. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NetApp from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $83.29.

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $87.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.95. NetApp has a 12-month low of $40.46 and a 12-month high of $91.29.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 164.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NetApp will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. NetApp’s payout ratio is presently 60.61%.

In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total transaction of $1,159,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 37,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,123,068. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTAP. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 196.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 442 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. AGF Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 489 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

