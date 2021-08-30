Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) Price Target Cut to $7.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) had its price objective reduced by JMP Securities from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on HMPT. Zacks Investment Research cut Home Point Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group lowered Home Point Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $8.00 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Home Point Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Home Point Capital from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.00.

Get Home Point Capital alerts:

NASDAQ HMPT opened at $4.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $598.42 million and a PE ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94. Home Point Capital has a 52 week low of $4.21 and a 52 week high of $13.15.

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.55). Sell-side analysts forecast that Home Point Capital will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Home Point Capital’s payout ratio is presently 3.09%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zimmer Partners LP grew its holdings in Home Point Capital by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 619,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after buying an additional 7,069 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Home Point Capital by 449.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 144,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 118,093 shares in the last quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC grew its holdings in Home Point Capital by 3,952.3% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 614,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after buying an additional 598,892 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Home Point Capital by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 770,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,567,000 after buying an additional 247,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Home Point Capital by 406.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,398 shares in the last quarter. 96.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Point Capital Company Profile

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

See Also: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Home Point Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Point Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.