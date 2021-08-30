Head-To-Head Review: Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) versus Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT)

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) and Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Dividends

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.5%. Universal Health Realty Income Trust pays an annual dividend of $2.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Universal Health Realty Income Trust has raised its dividend for 25 consecutive years.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT and Universal Health Realty Income Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT 0 0 1 0 3.00 Universal Health Realty Income Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT currently has a consensus price target of $13.25, indicating a potential upside of 15.92%. Given Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT is more favorable than Universal Health Realty Income Trust.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT and Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT $17.35 million 8.51 $20.11 million N/A N/A Universal Health Realty Income Trust $78.01 million 10.42 $19.45 million N/A N/A

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Universal Health Realty Income Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT and Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT 40.54% 10.64% 1.32% Universal Health Realty Income Trust 27.62% 13.28% 4.25%

Risk and Volatility

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a beta of 1.91, indicating that its share price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

62.7% of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.3% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Company Profile

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, and management of residential mortgage and real estate-related assets. It manages a portfolio, which consists of non-agency and agency residential mortgage-backed securities and acquires other target assets, such as residential whole mortgage loans, commercial mortgage-backed securities, mortgage-related derivatives, and other asset-backed securities. The company was founded in August 2012 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, CT.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Company Profile

Universal Health Realty Income Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in investing and leasing healthcare and human service facilities through direct ownership or joint ventures. The firm focuses on investing in acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute facilities, medical office buildings, free-standing emergency departments, and childcare centers. The company was founded on December 24, 1986 and is headquartered in King of Prussia, PA.

