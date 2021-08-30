Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) Short Interest Update

Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, a decrease of 24.4% from the July 29th total of 27,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 190,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:DKILY opened at $24.27 on Monday. Daikin Industries,Ltd. has a 12 month low of $16.99 and a 12 month high of $24.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $71.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.34 and a beta of 0.87.
Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.08. Daikin Industries,Ltd. had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 12.34%. As a group, analysts expect that Daikin Industries,Ltd. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.
About Daikin Industries,Ltd.
DAIKIN INDUSTRIES Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of air conditioning equipment. It operates through the following segments: Air Conditioning, Chemicals, and Others. The Air Conditioning segment deals with the manufacture, distribution, and installation of air conditioning and refrigeration equipment.
