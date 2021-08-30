Short Interest in Sugarmade, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGMD) Declines By 23.9%

Sugarmade, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGMD) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 125,500 shares, a decline of 23.9% from the July 29th total of 165,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,048,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS SGMD opened at $0.00 on Monday. Sugarmade has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.02.

Get Sugarmade alerts:

About Sugarmade

Sugarmade, Inc is a product and branding marketing company, which invests in operations and technologies with disruptive potential. It also produces and supplies custom printed and generic supplies servicing quick service restaurants. The firm operates through paper and paper-based products, such as paper cups, cup lids, and food containers; non-medical supplies, such as non-medical fascial mask; cannabis products delivery service and sales.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Sugarmade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sugarmade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.