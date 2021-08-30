$0.50 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) to announce $0.50 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sally Beauty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.59. Sally Beauty reported earnings of $0.63 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 20.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Sally Beauty will report full year earnings of $2.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.43. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $2.78. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sally Beauty.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 230.45% and a net margin of 6.30%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Sally Beauty from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Sally Beauty from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen raised Sally Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised Sally Beauty from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sally Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

NYSE:SBH opened at $18.91 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22. Sally Beauty has a 52-week low of $8.27 and a 52-week high of $25.66.

In other news, CEO Christian A. Brickman acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.92 per share, with a total value of $189,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 471,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,913,893.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBH. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Sally Beauty by 3,673.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,736,366 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $135,603,000 after buying an additional 6,557,844 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty in the first quarter valued at $34,738,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 105.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,787,124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,846 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,621,396 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $374,851,000 after purchasing an additional 853,512 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 59.0% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,936,863 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,055,000 after purchasing an additional 719,015 shares during the period.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the following segments: Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment is an open-line and exclusive-label distributor of professional beauty supplies to both retail consumers and salon professionals primarily in North America, South America, and Europe.

