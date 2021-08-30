GlaxoSmithKline’s (GSK) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on GSK. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. GlaxoSmithKline currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.00.

GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at $40.82 on Thursday. GlaxoSmithKline has a 12-month low of $33.26 and a 12-month high of $42.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.523 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.13%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 0.6% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 44,223 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,255 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 9,892 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Cutler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 3,111 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. 11.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

