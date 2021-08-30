Zacks Investment Research Upgrades W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $86.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “W. P. Carey Inc. is a real estate investment trust engaged in providing long-term sale-leaseback and build-to-suit financing for companies. The firm primarily invests in commercial properties that are generally triple-net leased to single corporate tenants including office, warehouse, industrial, logistics, retail, hotel, R&D, and self-storage properties. W. P. Carey Inc., formerly known as W. P. Carey & Co. LLC, is based in New York. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on WPC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised W. P. Carey from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $77.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $86.80.

Shares of NYSE:WPC opened at $77.28 on Thursday. W. P. Carey has a fifty-two week low of $60.68 and a fifty-two week high of $82.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.07 and a beta of 0.73.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $319.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.03 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 36.74% and a return on equity of 6.52%. W. P. Carey’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that W. P. Carey will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 88.61%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 130.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in W. P. Carey by 65.0% during the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the first quarter worth $39,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 33.4% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 61.9% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.71% of the company’s stock.

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

