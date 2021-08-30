Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target Raised to $310.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $305.00 to $310.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a C$250.00 target price on shares of Workday in a report on Monday, August 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $282.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Workday from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $296.26.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $269.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $237.05. The company has a market capitalization of $66.51 billion, a PE ratio of -379.26 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Workday has a 52 week low of $195.81 and a 52 week high of $282.77.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Workday will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David A. Duffield sold 108,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.29, for a total transaction of $25,187,481.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 4,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.43, for a total transaction of $974,781.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 132,556 shares of company stock valued at $30,585,135. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday in the first quarter worth $534,985,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Workday by 23.2% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,232,905 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,542,161,000 after buying an additional 1,924,361 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the first quarter worth about $384,927,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Workday by 124.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,460,146 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $611,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,598 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Workday by 52.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,314,094 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $823,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,922 shares in the last quarter. 58.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

