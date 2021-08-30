Head-To-Head Review: Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) & East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) and East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Investors Bancorp and East West Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Investors Bancorp 0 2 4 0 2.67 East West Bancorp 0 1 6 0 2.86

Investors Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $14.94, suggesting a potential upside of 3.55%. East West Bancorp has a consensus price target of $85.43, suggesting a potential upside of 14.67%. Given East West Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe East West Bancorp is more favorable than Investors Bancorp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

74.7% of Investors Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.9% of East West Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of Investors Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of East West Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Investors Bancorp and East West Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Investors Bancorp $1.07 billion 3.33 $221.58 million $0.94 15.35 East West Bancorp $1.83 billion 5.77 $567.80 million $3.97 18.77

East West Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Investors Bancorp. Investors Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than East West Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Investors Bancorp has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, East West Bancorp has a beta of 1.88, meaning that its share price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Investors Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. East West Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Investors Bancorp pays out 59.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. East West Bancorp pays out 33.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Investors Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and East West Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Investors Bancorp and East West Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Investors Bancorp 28.31% 10.64% 1.11% East West Bancorp 42.12% 14.20% 1.37%

Summary

East West Bancorp beats Investors Bancorp on 14 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Investors Bancorp

Investors Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal, small business, and commercial banking solutions. Its services include financial education, lending, investments and planning, treasury management, and industry. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, NJ.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S. The Commercial Banking segment primarily focuses in commercial loans and deposits. The Other segment includes treasury activities of the company and elimination of inter-segment amounts. The company was founded on August 26, 1998 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

