Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $276.84 Million

Analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) will post sales of $276.84 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Brixmor Property Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $272.37 million to $283.35 million. Brixmor Property Group reported sales of $253.94 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group will report full year sales of $1.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Brixmor Property Group.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.20 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 17.90%. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BRX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Brixmor Property Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.35.

In related news, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,702 shares in the company, valued at $2,080,848. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 228,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,490,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $820,400. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RWC Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 44.6% in the second quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 551,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,624,000 after purchasing an additional 169,989 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 6.4% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 74,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 12.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 497,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,064,000 after purchasing an additional 54,517 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 4.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 103,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter worth $5,861,000. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $23.33 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Brixmor Property Group has a one year low of $10.58 and a one year high of $24.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 58.50%.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as real estate investment trust. It owns and operates wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

