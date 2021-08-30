Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Price Target Raised to $175.00

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its price objective raised by JMP Securities from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the software company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SPLK. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Splunk from $200.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. lowered their price objective on Splunk from $170.00 to $125.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Splunk from $195.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Splunk from $156.00 to $150.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Splunk from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $178.53.

Get Splunk alerts:

SPLK stock opened at $155.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $141.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.32 and a beta of 1.23. Splunk has a 1 year low of $110.28 and a 1 year high of $225.89.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $605.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.27 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 49.90% and a negative net margin of 46.72%. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Splunk will post -4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Splunk news, Director Graham Smith sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $89,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,181 shares of company stock worth $1,410,791. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPLK. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Splunk by 3.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,848 shares of the software company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Splunk by 520.2% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,101 shares of the software company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Splunk by 67.5% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,046 shares of the software company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Splunk by 7.3% during the first quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the software company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Splunk by 248.3% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 17,018 shares of the software company’s stock worth $6,748,000 after purchasing an additional 12,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

About Splunk

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

Featured Article: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.