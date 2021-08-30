Wells Fargo & Company Raises Coty (NYSE:COTY) Price Target to $8.00

Coty (NYSE:COTY) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

COTY has been the topic of several other research reports. raised their target price on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a focus list rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup reaffirmed a focus list rating and issued a $15.00 target price (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Coty in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Coty from $7.00 to $7.60 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Coty in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Coty from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.15.

Get Coty alerts:

NYSE COTY opened at $9.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Coty has a one year low of $2.65 and a one year high of $10.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.19 and a beta of 2.49.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). Coty had a negative net margin of 6.06% and a positive return on equity of 4.80%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Coty will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Coty by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,277,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,087,000 after buying an additional 54,605 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new position in Coty in the 1st quarter valued at $157,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Coty in the 1st quarter valued at $930,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Coty during the 1st quarter worth $705,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Coty during the 1st quarter worth $3,296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.74% of the company’s stock.

About Coty

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Beauty, Luxury, and Professional Beauty. The Consumer Beauty segment offers color cosmetics, retail hair coloring and styling products, body care, and mass fragrances.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.