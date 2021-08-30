Wells Fargo & Company Raises Coty (NYSE:COTY) Price Target to $8.00

Coty (NYSE:COTY) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the stock.
COTY has been the topic of several other research reports. raised their target price on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a focus list rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup reaffirmed a focus list rating and issued a $15.00 target price (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Coty in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Coty from $7.00 to $7.60 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Coty in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Coty from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.15.
NYSE COTY opened at $9.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Coty has a one year low of $2.65 and a one year high of $10.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.19 and a beta of 2.49.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Coty by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,277,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,087,000 after buying an additional 54,605 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new position in Coty in the 1st quarter valued at $157,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Coty in the 1st quarter valued at $930,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Coty during the 1st quarter worth $705,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Coty during the 1st quarter worth $3,296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.74% of the company’s stock.
About Coty
Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Beauty, Luxury, and Professional Beauty. The Consumer Beauty segment offers color cosmetics, retail hair coloring and styling products, body care, and mass fragrances.
Featured Article: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means
Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.