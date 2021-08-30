VMware (NYSE:VMW) Price Target Raised to $185.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

VMware (NYSE:VMW) had its target price hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the virtualization software provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on VMW. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on VMware from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of VMware in a report on Friday, June 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on VMware from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho boosted their price target on VMware from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on VMware from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $168.85.

Get VMware alerts:

VMW opened at $148.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $156.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. VMware has a 12 month low of $126.79 and a 12 month high of $172.00.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. VMware had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 17.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. Analysts expect that VMware will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.35, for a total value of $126,516.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,141,003.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in VMware by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 29,762 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $4,478,000 after buying an additional 6,837 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in VMware in the 1st quarter worth $1,379,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in VMware by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 103,443 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $15,563,000 after buying an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in VMware by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 20,264 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $3,049,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DDD Partners LLC purchased a new stake in VMware in the 1st quarter worth $8,529,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.92% of the company’s stock.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.