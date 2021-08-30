The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bank of Nova Scotia is one of North America’s premier financial institutions and Canada’s most international bank. They offer a diverse range of products and services including personal, commercial, corporate and investment banking. Scotiabank has built long-term value and recorded consistent earnings growth by building on its core strengths and by executing exceptionally well in its core businesses. These include Domestic Banking, Wealth Management, International Banking and Scotia Capital. “

BNS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$84.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$82.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays raised shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The Bank of Nova Scotia currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $83.25.

Shares of NYSE:BNS opened at $62.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $76.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.93. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of $40.15 and a twelve month high of $68.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.41.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.7095 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.68%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FIL Ltd grew its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 336.6% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 24,011,963 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,502,205,000 after acquiring an additional 18,511,721 shares during the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. grew its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 620.4% during the first quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 4,645,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $290,393,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000,442 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 62.6% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,534,721 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $471,340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901,055 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 23.1% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,886,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $555,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 32.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,427,666 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $418,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,098 shares during the last quarter. 45.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

